I am not a clown, I don't ignore the problems - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "not a clown" and is not simply ignoring the problems at the club following their dreadful start to 2017.

Klopp's men have dropped to fifth in the Premier League having taken just six points from seven league games to start the calendar year, while also missing out on the EFL Cup final and being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Wolves.

The Merseyside club welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday and, on the back of a 3-1 defeat to managerless Leicester City on Monday, Klopp was in defiant mood.

"I am not a clown. I am not always laughing like crazy. We are all influenced by experiences. We don't ignore the problems," Klopp told a media conference.

"My job is to make the players feel there's a big chance to win it."