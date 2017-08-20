I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG

Neymar was elated after his first Paris Saint-Germain appearance at the Parc des Princes ended in a phenomenal 6-2 victory over Toulouse on Sunday, but thinks he can improve.

The Brazilian appears intent on trying to repay the world-record €222million PSG shelled out to sign him from Barcelona as quickly as possible, playing a role in five goals as the Parisian faithful got a chance to see him in action on home turf for the first time.

After cancelling out Max Gradel's opener, the Brazilian – who scored and set another up on his debut at Guingamp last weekend – supplied assists for Adrien Rabiot and Layvin Kurzawa either side of winning a penalty that Edinson Cavani converted.

Neymar then capped a magnificent performance with a sensational solo goal, the fourth PSG scored following the dismissal of Marco Verratti for a second yellow card 21 minutes from time.

Money is nothing compared to talent !!August 20, 2017

"It's fantastic [at the Parc des Princes], there's a great atmosphere here. I'm very happy with the supporters, the performance of the team and all the players," Neymar told Canal +.

Speaking to reporters later, he said: "I don't remember what happened [for the second goal], I haven't seen it yet. I just know it's a goal and that's all that matter.

"I feel happy at PSG, it's like home. Now I want to adapt quicker, get better in the physical aspect - I think I can improve."

After seeing his team dismantled by Neymar, Toulouse boss Pascal Dupraz could only applaud the Brazilian.

"I admire Neymar. He's good for football. It's refreshing," said Dupraz.

"I watched him at Barcelona to seeing him in our championship, I am full of admiration.

"The two matches he has played are mind boggling. I will use the way he plays to help my attackers."