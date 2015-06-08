I could be a future FIFA vice-president, says Maradona

Diego Maradona believes he has a chance of being named a FIFA vice-president if Prince Ali bin Al Hussein succeeds Sepp Blatter as president.

Prince Ali was the sole challenger to Blatter in last month's election, after the likes of Luis Figo and Michael van Praag opted to withdraw their candidacy.

Blatter won that vote but subsequently tendered his resignation amid a scandal engulfing football's global governing body, in which 14 people, including nine past and present FIFA officials, were indicted by United States authorities on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption

The 79-year-old subsequently vowed to kick-start the process of reform before his successor is named at an extraordinary congress to be held by March 2016.

Prince Ali has yet to declare if he will stand again, but has hinted that his name will be on the ballot paper.

And Argentina legend Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players in history, says that a place for him at FIFA could be made available if Prince Ali is elected.

"If Prince Ali wins, I have many chances to become FIFA vice-president," the 1986 World Cup winner told Argentine TV station America.

"If I arrive I'll clean them all up."