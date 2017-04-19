I could never play for Barca - Llorente eyeing Real Madrid future

Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente insists he could never bring himself to play for Barcelona.

The 22-year-old midfielder has earned rave reviews on loan with Alaves this season, reportedly attracting mega-money interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona could undergo a squad overhaul when Luis Enrique departs at the end of the campaign, but Llorente insists he only has eyes for carving out a career at one of Spain's heavyweight clubs.

"I would never sign for Barca. Atletico [Madrid] are a great team, they have a spectacular squad, but right now I do not think that is a possibility," he told Sportium.

"At Alaves I am demonstrating that I am prepared to compete at the highest level. I want to succeed at Real Madrid, but I would not like to be on the bench – even if it is at the best club in the world."

Llorente is set to close his spell with Alaves as the club take on an underdog mission in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side can be buoyed by a 2-1 win at Camp Nou back in September and Llorente added: "We have already beaten them this season at their ground.

"Barca is one of the best teams in the world, but everything is possible in football. I hope to take the title and celebrate with our fans."