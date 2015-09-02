'I do not know if I'm worth €80million' - Martial shocked at price-tag

Anthony Martial is unsure if he is worth his reported €80million price-tag following a deadline-day move from Monaco to Manchester United.

Many pundits have put United's sluggish start to the season down to a lack of attacking options open to Louis Van Gaal.

And that perhaps prompted Old Trafford executives to snap up Martial, in line to make his France debut this weekend, in a deal that reports have suggested could be worth as much as €80m.

The teenage striker is determined not to let the heady figures affect his performances when he gets going at United, however.

"I do not know if I'm worth €80million," said Martial, who believes that playing in the Premier League will give him a greater opportunity of securing a berth in Didier Deschamps' Euro 2016 squad.

"Sure it's crazy enough for a player of my age, but the amount is between the two clubs. I do not put myself in particular pressure.

"I just want to show what I can do on the field and it'll be a big change to Monaco. In England, they live for football and it will be up to me to adapt.

"I will be more visible in Manchester, there is no reason why it goes wrong. It's up to me to perform well – it's a great challenge and for me I'm ready."

Martial is also looking forward to playing under the guidance of Wayne Rooney – who had to ask United team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin who Louis van Gaal's latest recruit was.

"It is normal that he [Rooney] does not know me," said Martial.

"I have not played in Ligue 1 a lot and this is my first time in the France team. But I'm happy to go and progress with a great player."