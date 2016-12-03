'I don't know if it's a fair result' - Ramos accepts Real Madrid rode their luck
Barcelona were denied an El Clasico win by Sergio Ramos' late equaliser and the defender is aware that Real Madrid may have got lucky.
Real Madrid saviour Sergio Ramos suggested that Zinedine Zidane's men did not deserve their 1-1 draw at Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday.
The hosts looked destined to secure a 1-0 win thanks to Luis Suarez's effort just after the break and went on to spurn a number of opportunities, with Neymar particularly guilty with one miss 20 minutes from the end.
But Ramos headed in Luka Modric's free-kick in the 90th minute to secure a draw for the visitors, keeping their six-point advantage at the top of LaLiga.
"I don't know if it's a completely fair the result," Ramos admitted. "But it was a great pass from Modric.
"It was really important to keep playing for a point. We worked hard to get the result.
"It was a very competitive game – both teams wanted possession in the first half and we maybe had more chances [before half-time].
"We weren't as efficient as we could have been, but a point is better than nothing and allows us to keep the advantage in the league.
"It was an intense game that we played to our limit and it is a reward for the good work we've been doing since the start of the season.
"There's a long way to go, but it's better to rely on yourself rather than others."real m
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.