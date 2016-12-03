'I don't know if it's a fair result' - Ramos accepts Real Madrid rode their luck

Real Madrid saviour Sergio Ramos suggested that Zinedine Zidane's men did not deserve their 1-1 draw at Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday.

The hosts looked destined to secure a 1-0 win thanks to Luis Suarez's effort just after the break and went on to spurn a number of opportunities, with Neymar particularly guilty with one miss 20 minutes from the end.

But Ramos headed in Luka Modric's free-kick in the 90th minute to secure a draw for the visitors, keeping their six-point advantage at the top of LaLiga.

"I don't know if it's a completely fair the result," Ramos admitted. "But it was a great pass from Modric.

"It was really important to keep playing for a point. We worked hard to get the result.

"It was a very competitive game – both teams wanted possession in the first half and we maybe had more chances [before half-time].

"We weren't as efficient as we could have been, but a point is better than nothing and allows us to keep the advantage in the league.

"It was an intense game that we played to our limit and it is a reward for the good work we've been doing since the start of the season.

"There's a long way to go, but it's better to rely on yourself rather than others."real m