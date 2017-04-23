I don't understand your question - Wenger unsure of impact from semi-final win

Arsene Wenger once again refused to give assurances about his future despite Arsenal booking a place in the final of the FA Cup by coming from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley.

Sergio Aguero gave Pep Guardiola's men the lead on Sunday but Nacho Monreal brilliantly levelled for Arsenal before Alexis Sanchez came up with the winner in extra time.

Wenger has lifted the trophy in two of the last three years but with the Frenchman's contract set to expire at the end of the season, his future has been the subject of intense speculation.

Asked at his post-match press conference if Arsenal's Wembley display gave him optimism for next season, Wenger replied: "I don't understand your question.

"The club is in a very strong shape. We have a very strong overall situation and a very strong team. We have shown that today. One day I will leave anyway, what's most important is that I'm sure Arsenal will always be a great club that everybody admires.

"Honestly I feel when you see today how big this club is I feel just happy when our fans go home tonight and are happy. When I don't win the games I feel sad because I don't feel that I gave people what they want.

"We have gone through a very difficult period and we faced some adversity that made the situation more difficult, from inside as well. We have shown a united response, not a divided response."

Get in!!!! Gooners out in force today Great win! April 23, 2017

Wenger again used a back three to face City having successfully trialled the system in a victory at Middlesbrough on Monday and the Arsenal manager felt the switch contributed to his side's increased confidence.

"I like your question because it shows what our job is," Wenger replied when questioned about Arsenal's defensive shape. "No matter what you do, even if you get it right, people say why didn't you do it earlier?

"The opposite is right as well. If you get your starting line-up wrong and change it at half-time people say 'you see, he's a tactical magician because he changed it at half-time'. But they forgot he got it wrong at the start. You can always judge in both ways.

"What I did was just give a bit more security to a team who had conceded in three goals in three away games. At some stage you need to focus on something different for the players to create some confidence.

"During the season I've made some tough decisions. We've gone through a difficult period. It's my job to get it right."

WHAT A BIG WINNN!! Proud moment to score for Arsenal at Wembley April 23, 2017

Defenders Gabriel and Rob Holding both excelled as part of Arsenal's new look back line and Wenger praised the Brazilian for the way he helped cover for makeshift right wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Gabriel has played some positive games as a right-back," the Frenchman added. "I felt that he was covered by somebody who had good pace, I felt he could cover for Chamberlain on [Leroy] Sane's ball through.

"Sane goes a lot in behind and Gabriel has the pace to cover in behind, to tackle, and he did that very well - especially in the second half. He saved three or four goals. He played right-back. He played centre-back. Now he's playing in a position between the two."