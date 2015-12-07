I enjoy watching rugby more than football - Beckham

Former England captain David Beckham has revealed the atmosphere at rugby union matches means he now enjoys the sport more than football.

Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid and won over 100 caps for his country, said "nastiness" at football matches can spoil the experience.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Beckham admitted: "I love rugby – I love watching it and I love the whole thing.

"I have enjoyed going to Twickenham more than I have enjoyed watching football."

Beckham said he used to feel "uneasy" going to watch football matches when he was a child.

The 40-year-old also stated his belief that the 2018 and 2022 World Cups should go ahead in Russia and Qatar as planned despite the ongoing FIFA corruption scandal, which he described as a "mess".

"Whether it's corrupt or not, those countries have been chosen. People need to get behind that," Beckham added.

"It's all about bringing football to new countries. I think they should stick with it.

"For me to see the game, the way it's been treated and looked after, is devastating. It's disgusting."