Not content with simply watching the Champions League final on Saturday night? Why not watch it with David Beckham and Tom Cruise?

Beckham & Friends Live is a new watch-along show on the US streaming platform Paramount+, where we get to watch celebrities watching the game.

Introduced for the latter rounds of this season's Champions League, the former England captain has already been joined on the sofa by the likes of Stanley Tucci, Guy Ritchie, and James Corden.

For the final, he has pulled out a top gun, with movie megastar Tom Cruise joining for Saturday's clash between PSG and Inter Milan. Beckham and Cruise are pals from Beckham's stint as a player at LA Galaxy, and Cruise has been a football fan since the 1980s.

Beckham & Friends Live with Tom Cruise for the Champions League final will be hosted by CBS' Kate Scott, with more celebrities set to join Cruise and Beckham on the sofa. The show starts when the whistle blows for kick-off, at 3pm ET.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the Beckham & Friends with Tom Cruise live stream.

Watch Beckham & Friends on Paramount+

There is only one place to watch Beckham & Friends Live with Tom Cruise for the Champions League final, and that's Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the streaming platform of CBS, which is the exclusive US rights-holder for Champions League football through its CBS Sports Golazo Network channel.

As well as being able to watch PSG vs Inter in the Champions League final on CBS Golazo and Paramount+, Beckham & Friends offers what the broadcaster is calling an 'alt-cast' via a separate feed on the streaming platform.

Watch Beckham & Friends from anywhere

