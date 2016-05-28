I have not scored enough for Man City, concedes Sterling

Raheem Sterling concedes he did not score or create enough goals in his first season at Manchester City.

The England international made 47 appearances for the club following his £49 million move from Liverpool last July, scoring 11 times.

But Sterling acknowledges his end product needs to be better under Pep Guardiola next season, even if he feels he has made important mental strides forward following his move.

"I have learned quite a bit going into City for my first year and I think I'm improving," he said after England's win over Australia.

"I probably haven't scored as many goals or assisted as many goals as I wanted to, but I'm definitely improving mentally.

"That's the most important thing for me, the mentality to not listen to outsiders, just concentrate on being myself and expressing myself."

Sterling was deployed in a central attacking role in Friday's 2-1 win against Australia and he enjoyed that opportunity after playing a part in both goals from Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney.

He added: "It's a position where I can get in behind and I'm close to the goal.

"That's my main problem as well, sometimes I can get drawn into staying too wide, but on Friday I could be close to the box creating stuff."

Sterling only started 23 Premier League games for City in 2015-16, 11 fewer than he did in the previous campaign at Liverpool.