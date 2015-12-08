I just want to talk about football - Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he is happy with the support he has received from his team-mates and coaching staff during the Mathieu Valbuena scandal.

Benzema was arrested in November for his alleged role in blackmailing fellow France international Valbuena.

It has been a difficult past few weeks for Benzema, but the 27-year-old has tried to not let it affect his form on the pitch.

And after a hat-trick against Malmo in Madrid's 8-0 Champions League win on Tuesday - his first treble for the club since 2010 - Benzema says he just wants to talk about football.

"I'm good and all the people support me, my head is fine and that is seen on the pitch," Benzema said.

"Goals are great for your confidence and for me and the team as well.

"I'm happy with the goals as well scoring against Getafe and today you can say I am in good form.

"[The situation with Valbuena] is not football and I just want to talk about football.

"Everything else doesn't depend on me. I have to keep working and hope for justice."