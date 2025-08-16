Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live streams and TV channels: How to watch Saturday's Premier League clash
Unai Emery and Eddie Howe will renew their acquaintance after only goal difference could separate Newcastle and Villa last season
Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle as the Premier League season gets under way for both sides at Villa Park in Saturday's early kick-off.
• Date: Saturday, 16 August, 2025
• Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports/Discovery+ (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
The Premier League returns for the 2025/26 season this season, and we are being served up a potential corker of a game to kick off Saturday's action.
Newcastle United and Aston Villa both have big aspirations of establishing themselves among the Premier League's very elite, and claiming victory would lay down a marker for the winning side.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Saturday.
Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in the UK
In the UK, the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United is being broadcast by TNT Sports and its streaming platform Discovery+.
TV viewers can watch Villa vs Newcastle on TNT Sports 1, while a live stream is at Discovery+.
Coverage starts at 11am BST.
To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal – check with your provider for the latest prices they can offer. TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.
Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in the US
In the USA, USA Network has the TV rights to Villa vs Newcastle, with kick-off at 7:30am ET.
Watch USA Network through Sling
USA Network doesn't have its own streaming platform, and it's not on Peacock, but you can stream it through a 'cord-cutting' service that gets you cable channels in an online package. USA streams on Sling Blue from $45.99 per month, but with 50% off your first month.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in Australia
Fans down under can watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in the Premier League through Stan Sport.
Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!
Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United from anywhere
A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.
The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: Preview
Last season's rivals for a Champions League place will begin their respective Premier League seasons looking to make a statement right from the off.
Goal difference ultimately tipped the scales in Newcastle's favour as they claimed the fifth and final place at European football's top table, leaving sixth-placed Villa with the Europa League to look forward to as a consolation prize.
Both sides have had thorny summer transfer windows so far, albeit for different reasons.
Newcastle brought in the impressive Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest as their first senior signing for £55m last month, but it wasn't until earlier this week that their second signing - Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw - came through the door.
Speculation around Alexander Isak's future has been a hugely unwelcome distraction on top of that. The star striker did not join the rest of Eddie Howe's side on their trip to Asia this summer after the club turned down a bid from Liverpool and looks set to sit out the opening day...at very least.
Villa have been more productive when it comes to bringing players in, including Nice forward Evann Guessand - but the worry on many fans' minds is which players are going to leave before the end of the transfer window as they look to prop up their PSR position.
Jacob Ramsey looks set to become their first major departure...and as chance would have it, it looks like he will be heading to Newcastle.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Aston Villa 2-2 Newcastle United
The most fence-sitting prediction we're likely to make this season. The two sides exchanged a pair of one-sided home victories last season with Newcastle winning 3-0 at St James' Park and Villa returning the favour with a 4-1 win at Villa Park. So why not split the difference with both sides scoring twice this time?
