'I know when to shut up' - Zidane explains key to Real Madrid role

Zinedine Zidane believes knowing when to stay silent is the key to getting the best out of his Real Madrid players.

Madrid are unbeaten in the eight matches played since the former France international succeeded Rafael Benitez as head coach at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo stated in January that the squad felt they had a better sense of understanding with Zidane than they enjoyed under Benitez, and the 43-year-old considers himself an expert in motivating his stars.

"As a coach I think I know what the players need, the moments in which they require you to be present," he told GQ.

"Simply being next to them can be enough and you don't have to say too many words on certain problems.

"Sometimes, communicating well is knowing when to shut up. And that's something I do well.

"I know what I want. It's difficult, but I'm capable of getting it."

Madrid's 1-1 draw with Malaga on Sunday means they are nine points behind league leaders Barcelona after 25 games.