'I love this kid' - Guardiola hails Kimmich after post-match dressing down

Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola says he loves Joshua Kimmich after the pair were involved in a passionate exchange following the 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The Bundesliga leaders remain five points clear of Thomas Tuchel's challengers after an intriguing battle which saw Arturo Vidal have a shot tipped on to the bar by goalkeeper Roman Burki in the game's best chance at Signal Iduna Park.

Guardiola was seen remonstrating with Kimmich, who again played in central defence due to Bayern's injury crisis, the coach appearing to be unhappy with the 21-year-old immediately after the final whistle.

However, the former Barcelona boss showered the youngster with praise in his post-match media conference.

"I love this kid," said Guardiola, who will move to Manchester City at the end of the season.

"He has absolutely everything and can achieve whatever he wants. He wants to learn and has passion.

"When I speak about Joshua Kimmich, I only say good things. I have a message for journalists: Don't say that he can't play in defence.

"Congratulations to him. He has played in the Champions League against great strikers and here against [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang."

Guardiola feels Bayern perhaps deserved to have taken all three points from the contest after having the better of the second half.

"We struggled in the first 20 minutes with their pressing, but the second half was good and I think we had enough good chances to win the game.

"The result is okay and the game was good.

"It was a good game to watch and good for German football. If Bayern Munich didn't exist, BVB would be German champions. If BVB didn't exist, Bayern would have already won the title."

Bayern's next match is a home encounter against Werder Bremen next Saturday.