I never considered Bayern exit - Gotze

Midfielder Mario Gotze insists he never considered leaving Bayern Munich and he is confident he can shine under Pep Guardiola.

The Germany international was heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions in the close-season.

Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal were all said to be interested in Gotze, Germany's hero in the 2014 World Cup final.

Gotze, who is with the national team preparing for Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Scotland, said he always wanted to stay at Bayern.

"For me it was never a topic to leave Bayern Munich. I feel good at Bayern," he said.

"I appreciate the fans, the manager, the team, everything. I had two good years, we've won titles.

"Of course sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't.

"I'm excited for the new season and I have high aims. I'll work on myself and try to get more minutes on the pitch. I'm optimistic.

"You should not forget that I came to Munich two years ago [from Borussia Dortmund] with an injury. Until today I had no further big injury, played a lot, played a tournament in Brazil.

"If you only watch my stats, they aren't bad. I'm just happy and I hope I will have many years in Munich without an injury. I will give the best - that's my attitude."

Gotze, who is contracted until mid-2017, has come off the bench in two of Bayern's three league wins to start the season.