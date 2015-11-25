'I like to spend money' - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims he likes to spend money as he jokingly invited a reporter to a night out.

The Frenchman's lack of spending has been criticised in the past, having not added a single outfield player to his first-team squad in the off-season.

Put to him that he did not like spending money, Wenger said: "No, I don't agree with you.

"If I invite you [out] one night, you will see that I like to spend money. It's you, the press, that gave me that reputation. My friends don't think that."

Wenger's men claimed a 3-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday to stay alive in Group F.

The 66-year-old said he believed his team, who sit three points behind second-placed Olympiacos, could reach the last 16 with a win in Greece on matchday six.

"Sometimes we went to Olympiacos already qualified," Wenger said.

"This time we go to Olympiacos having to qualify. It's tough but we have to believe we can do it and I believe we can do it."