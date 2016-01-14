I told Messi he was short, he told me I was bad - Gonzalez
Espanyol defender Alvaro Gonzalez revealed what was said on the pitch between him and Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi told Alvaro Gonzalez he was "bad" and the Espanyol defender let him know that he was too short.
Barcelona beat Espanyol 2-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.
The return leg was a much tamer affair compared to the first instalment between the two rivals, when Espanyol had two men sent off in a 4-1 loss.
However, after Gonzalez had fouled Messi in the second leg, the two were involved in some on-field banter.
"Leo was criticising me for some things, and I some others," he told reporters. "I asked him if he thinks I will hurt him, and he said yes.
"He told me that I was bad, and I told him he was short. But both accepted it, laughed, and left it at that.
"There's no need to make a big deal, what happens on the pitch stays there, and that's it.
"The best thing about these derbies is the healthy rivalry we have."
Barcelona advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-1 aggregate win.
