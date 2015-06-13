'I want to be wanted by Arsenal' - Wilshere dismisses Man City links
Jack Wilshere has played down talk of a move to Manchester City, claiming he wants to remain at Arsenal.
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has pledged his future to the Emirates Stadium, despite reported interest from Manchester City.
City have already lost three home-grown players from their squad in James Milner, Frank Lampard and Dedryck Boyata and are set to target English-trained talent in the coming transfer window, with only a handful of names remaining that satisfy Premier League and UEFA quotas.
But Wilshere is only interested in playing for a club that admires his talent alone.
"I wouldn't go somewhere just because I'm a home-grown player," Wilshere said while on England duty.
"I'd want to be wanted by a club; I want to be wanted by Arsenal.
"I've grown up at Arsenal, I'm a home-grown player. As long as Arsenal want me, then I'm happy."
Wilshere will hope to start for England against Lithuania on Sunday, after another injury-ravaged season with Arsenal.
An injured ankle, sustained in November against Manchester United, kept him out for almost six months – the midfielder has not managed a full season for Arsenal since bursting onto the scene in 2010-11.
Wilshere's brave style of running with the ball into challenges has been cited as a source of many of his fitness problems, but the 23-year-old is not looking to change his approach.
"When I was injured, a few people said I should change my game, I should get it and pass it," he added.
"It did go through my head, I thought maybe they are right, maybe I should. But as soon as I came back and I got on the ball, I just wanted to run with it.
"There are things I can do. You look at the best dribblers in the world, [Lionel] Messi and [Andres] Iniesta, it seems to stick to their foot, so I can work on that when I am dribbling. But I am never going to change my game."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.