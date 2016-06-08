'I want to become a legend', says Pogba
Paul Pogba has won four Scudettos, two Coppa Italia titles and as many Supercoppa Italiana trophies at Juventus, but he wants more.
Greatness is on the mind of Paul Pogba, with the in-demand Juventus midfielder determined to be remembered like legendary pair Pele and Diego Maradona.
Pogba has developed into one of football's most sought-after players since leaving Manchester United for Juventus in 2012, helping the Italian champions to four consecutive Serie A titles and the 2015 Champions League final.
Despite his success in Turin, the 23-year-old France international is not content as he dreams of winning the Champions League, World Cup and European Championship.
"I don't think I am a great. I think I've done nothing. I've done nothing in soccer," Pogba told ESPN as he prepares for Friday's Euro 2016 curtain-raiser against Romania.
"I've won leagues, but I haven't won the Champions League, the World Cup, the Euros. Winning the Euro in France, that wouldn't be bad.
"That's my strength [ambitions]. I want to work, to be a great, to win everything."
When asked how he wanted to me remembered in 30 years, Pogba - who has been linked with a return to United while European champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested - added: "By watching YouTube, like they do with Maradona and Pele.
"When I say I want to become a legend, some people say it's pretentious. For me, it's a challenge. My desire, a dream. I'm not saying I'll get there, but it's what I want."
