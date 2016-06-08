'I want to become a legend', says Pogba

Greatness is on the mind of Paul Pogba, with the in-demand Juventus midfielder determined to be remembered like legendary pair Pele and Diego Maradona.

Pogba has developed into one of football's most sought-after players since leaving Manchester United for Juventus in 2012, helping the Italian champions to four consecutive Serie A titles and the 2015 Champions League final.

Despite his success in Turin, the 23-year-old France international is not content as he dreams of winning the Champions League, World Cup and European Championship.

"I don't think I am a great. I think I've done nothing. I've done nothing in soccer," Pogba told ESPN as he prepares for Friday's Euro 2016 curtain-raiser against Romania.

"I've won leagues, but I haven't won the Champions League, the World Cup, the Euros. Winning the Euro in France, that wouldn't be bad.

"That's my strength [ambitions]. I want to work, to be a great, to win everything."

When asked how he wanted to me remembered in 30 years, Pogba - who has been linked with a return to United while European champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested - added: "By watching YouTube, like they do with Maradona and Pele.

"When I say I want to become a legend, some people say it's pretentious. For me, it's a challenge. My desire, a dream. I'm not saying I'll get there, but it's what I want."