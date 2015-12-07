I want to manage abroad - Pardew

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has revealed his ambition to work outside the Premier League.

Pardew is among the favourites to succeed England manager Roy Hodgson and is on record as being interested in the position.

Speaking ahead of Palace's trip to Everton on Monday, Pardew said he would consider managing in other leagues as well, with Gary Neville setting an example by taking over at La Liga outfit Valencia.

"International football at some degree is something I would look at for sure," he said.

"[Neville] has gone through the system of how to coach, because it's different to playing. And now he needs to learn how to manage.

"The only way to do that is to take this opportunity. He's got into a very big club, a high profile situation, and I applaud him for that."

Pardew remains focused on Palace for now and is positive about the club's future with American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer reportedly close to doing a deal at Selhurst Park.

"We are a London-based Premier League football club and it carries a certain kudos now that never was there before. We have never have been in a position like this to push on," Pardew said.

"And we have a chairman [Simon Jordan] who genuinely loves this club. He's a historian. I mean, he can tell you the old team of 1967. He can be so boring at times! But he loves the football club and that shows in everything we do. And in everything I want to do.

"I want to improve, he wants to improve, so we are in a great position. And hopefully this investment comes in and we make ourselves a top ten club."