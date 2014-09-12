I want to repay Palace fans, says Warnock

Warnock will lead Palace out at Selhurst Park for the first time since leaving for QPR in 2010 and is sure the occasion will be "emotional" for him.

The match will signal a return to routine for Warnock and Palace after a two-week international break.

Warnock took the top job at Palace last month but has only seen his side play once – a thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle United.

And he is confident the club's new faces – James McArthur, Zeki Fryers and Kevin Doyle all joined just before the transfer window closed – can play a part.

"It is bound to be emotional," Warnock said.

"I could never forget when I came back with QPR. I think I got a bit of stick on the message boards so the positive reaction blew me over. It was brilliant.

"I just want to get cracking – as soon as the whistle goes I will be happy.

"Since I've taken over, my feet haven't touched the ground.

"I thought it would have been nice to have a game so I could have a nice relaxing afternoon.

"It has been nothing but chasing about, but it has been good and I've really enjoyed the training.

"They are a genuine bunch and I think bringing in a few new faces has helped set us up for the season.

"It's a good game tomorrow. The supporters are great at Selhurst Park and it's a good game.

"When the whistle goes, we'll be looking to win, as will Burnley. I'm sure they're looking at this as a winnable game but that's what we're looking for."