I will manage next season, at Arsenal or elsewhere - Wenger insists he will not retire

Arsene Wenger has reiterated his desire to manage beyond the end of the season, but refused to confirm whether that would still be with Arsenal.

The Frenchman's contract with the Gunners is due to expire in June and he repeated his statement from Wednesday, given to German television, that he would decide his plans "in March or April".

Calls from fans for the 67-year-old to leave after over 20 years in charge have intensified following the midweek 5-1 Champions League mauling at Bayern Munich.