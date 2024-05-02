Chelsea in summer swoop - that could enrage Arsenal fans: report

Chelsea are looking to make a summer deal that could upset Arsenal fans.

The Blues have been the big spenders of the last couple of years, with the club even doing business with their north London rivals of late. Kai Havertz has been a hit at Arsenal, despite floundering at times at Chelsea.

It appears as if the Blues are ready to move for another player well-known at the Emirates Stadium, too, as chairman Todd Boehly looks to revitalise his squad.

Kai Havertz moved from Chelsea to Arsenal last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back to the Premier League.

The Poland star has been at Juventus since leaving the Gunners in 2017, where he has won three Serie A titles and was named in last year’s Serie A Team of the Season. According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the 34-year-old now finds himself on a Chelsea shortlist as the club look to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The deal may rub some fans up the wrong way, too, with Szczesny showing affection for Arsenal since leaving – meaning swapping red for blue could see Gooners turn on him like they did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Wojciech Szczęsny (Image credit: Getty)

Szczesny, who has kept 15 clean sheets and conceded just 25 goals in 32 Serie A games this season has a contract which expires in 12 months and Juve will reportedly be willing to accept an offer of €10million this summer.

The Italian side are said to be looking to cut their wage bill and would look to replace the Pole with Monza’s €20million-rated Michele Di Gregorio.

Robert Sanchez started the season as Chelsea’s number one, with the former Brighton ‘keeper suffering a knee injury before Christmas to let Serbian stopper Djordje Petrovic take his place in the starting line-up.

Robert Sanchez hasn't played for much of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also states that current Arsenal back-up Aaron Ramsdale is also on the Blues’ shortlist this summer. Szczesny turned out 181 times for Arsenal after joining their youth set-up from Legia Warsaw in 2006. His 16 clean sheets in the 2013/14 campaign saw him jointly win the Premier League Golden Gloves award, while he ended that campaign winning the FA Cup, with the Gunners retaining the trophy 12 months later.

After losing his place in the Arsenal team to David Ospina and then Petr Cech, he spent two seasons on loan at Roma before joining Juventus in a permanent deal in 2017.

