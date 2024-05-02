Chelsea in summer swoop - that could enrage Arsenal fans: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Chelsea could bring a familiar face back to the Premier League

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are looking to make a summer deal that could upset Arsenal fans.

The Blues have been the big spenders of the last couple of years, with the club even doing business with their north London rivals of late. Kai Havertz has been a hit at Arsenal, despite floundering at times at Chelsea.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.