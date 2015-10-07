I wish we could stop the Pique whistles, says Nolito

Spain forward Nolito wishes he had the power to stop supporters booing and whistling Barcelona defender Gerard Pique when he appears for his country.

Pique has been a controversial figure, receiving a negative reaction on many of his recent appearances for Spain due to his views in favour of Catalunya's independence and more recently his comments mocking Real Madrid after Barca won the treble.

Celta Vigo star Nolito - who only has two caps - understands the fans have a freedom to chant what they want, but wishes he had the ability to make the negative sentiment against Pique come to an end after he was asked about a newspaper campaign to ensure the stopper is applauded in his next cap against Luxembourg.

"If you whistle Pique, you whistle every player," he said ahead of Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier.

"I wish we were able to say they can't whistle, but in the end the public is completely free to do what they consider is right, no matter what we say."

Nolito is eager to take his opportunity to shine with Spain, as the opportunities to impress Vicente del Bosque ahead of Euro 2016 decrease with every international break.

"I am very happy to return to the team," he said. "I must seize my chance in training and make the most of any minutes I can get. I will try to play well and adapt my style to that of a team.

"David Silva is more of a playmaker and I play more from the side. He is one of the best on the team and I will try to play from him.

"I feel a great satisfaction hearing the national anthem. Since I was small I have always dreamed of playing for the Spanish national team. For me it is a joy and an immense happiness.

"Any player would you love to play for Spain at the Euros. It is easy to dream but achieving it is more difficult."