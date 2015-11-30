I wouldn't swap Lukaku for Vardy - Martinez

Jamie Vardy is breaking Premier League records as he tops the goalscoring charts but Everton manager Roberto Martinez is happy with Romelu Lukaku.

Vardy is the toast of the Premier League after scoring in an 11th consecutive game in Leicester's 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

The 28-year-old England international's feat eclipsed Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of 10 as he took his league tally to 14 goals this season.

Martinez, however, insists he would not swap Lukaku - who is second in the Premier League scoring charts - for Vardy.

"I think it has always been the case that Rom, with the potential he has, is perfect for us. He is a striker who can do it all," Martinez said of Lukaku, who scored in Everton's thrilling 3-3 draw with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

"He has the old-fashioned traits - he can have his back to play, the strength, the power. But he can also run with the ball and is a clinical finisher. You can see from his scoring record what he is. That is why we made a huge investment in him."

Martinez added: "With Rom what you get is a reliable footballer who always presents an incredible threat.

"But he is still only 22 so he cannot really be compared to anyone. There are not many players who at his age have achieved what he has achieved."