Iain Vigurs confident Ross County will stick to coronavirus protocols

Iain Vigurs has insisted nobody at Ross County will jeopardise the new Scottish Premiership season by flouting coronavirus restrictions after the postponement of three matches.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a final warning to football after Celtic’s next two games – at St Mirren and at home to Aberdeen – were called off when it emerged that Hoops defender Boli Bolingoli had flown to Spain last week and then come off the bench against Kilmarnock on Sunday in contravention of quarantine rules.

Bolingoli’s actions, which were branded “selfish” by manager Neil Lennon, came just days after two Dons players tested positive for Covid-19 following a night out, prompting government advisers to address the the managers and captains of of the 12 Premiership clubs, County’s Vigurs among them.

Asked about the latest development, Vigurs said: “It’s got nothing to do with us. It’s nothing to do with our club, so it’s hard to pass comment when it’s nothing to do with Ross County.

“We don’t know what’s happening with these other clubs so for me to pass judgment on it would be wrong.”

Asked specifically about his club, he added: “We’re in a fortunate position as to what we can do as in being able to play football and train, so we’re not going to disrupt that by doing anything that we shouldn’t be doing.

“The boys as of yet have been complying with the rules and that’s all we can do for ourselves.”

There were fears that the Staggies’ fixture against Killie on Wednesday evening too could be called off given Bolingoli’s involvement at the weekend, but its survival means they will have a chance to build upon their perfect start to the campaign.

Single-goal victories over Motherwell and Hamilton have left them level on points with leaders Hibernian and Rangers and with something to build upon.

Skipper Vigurs said: “All it is is a good start, nothing else. We haven’t won anything, haven’t done anything, it’s just been two very good, assured performances, two clean sheets and we just need to keep that going going into the game tomorrow.

“We had a good start last season and then we had Livingston come visit us and we got trounced in that game.

“But this season has been a lot more solid, two clean sheets and there’s a good unity between the group this season.

“Confidence is really high at the moment, but we need to keep it going against Killie.”