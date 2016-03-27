Ibrahimovic claims Premier League interest

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed Premier League clubs are interesting in signing him.

Ibrahimovic's contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all thought to be keen on a deal.

"There is interest, yes. There is. I can confirm," he said. "I think it's the most high-profile league in the world. The league makes the most headlines.

"But when all the cards are on the table, that's when I'll decide what I want.

"It's like a marriage. Both sides need to be happy."

Whatever his destination, remaining at PSG appears out of the question.

"I have a contract until the end of June," he said. "As it looks today, I cannot remain in the club [after that].

"We are not in discussions and that is the current state of affairs.

"We'll see what the possibilities are and I think there will be many. The future looks very good.

"Many things will happen this summer, so it's just to have a little patience. You will certainly have something to write about."

Ibrahimovic has scored 35 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, helping the club to a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title