Ibrahimovic criticism is 'ridiculous' - Maxwell

Paris Saint-Germain defender Maxwell believes it is a matter of time before Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets back to his best as continues to fully recover from a knee injury.

The Sweden international has netted just twice in six appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this term and has been missing sharpness in front of goal.

Maxwell has stressed that Ibrahimovic still has plenty to offer, though, and feels it is unfair to criticise the 33-year-old.

"Ibrahimovic has been injured and is still lacking a bit of rhythm. He only needs to play some more games," the Brazilian said.

"It is ridiculous to criticise a player like Ibrahimovic now after all he has achieved throughout his career."

Ibrahimovic will be looking to add to his tally for 2015-16 when PSG take on Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, but Maxwell has stressed Mircea Lucescu's men should not be underestimated.

"Shakhtar have some very strong attacking players," he added.

"We have made some mistakes, but we are satisfied with our season so far.

"This PSG is the most competitive team I have been part of, together with Barcelona."