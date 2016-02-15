Ibrahimovic disappointed not to be facing Mourinho and Chelsea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is disappointed he will not be up against Jose Mourinho when Paris Saint-Germain host Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mourinho steered Chelsea into the knockout stages as group winners despite a wretched start to his team's Premier League title defence that would ultimately cost him his job in December.

Ibrahimovic, who was sent off at Stamford Bridge last season before PSG claimed an extra-time draw to go through on away goals at the same last-16 stage, is in prime form with 27 goals in 32 matches in all competitions this term and is keen to see another of football's most famous figures back in the game soon.

"I think everybody will miss Mourinho at the game," he told the Times of India.

"But I believe he will be back soon in football, and if you are a little patient you will soon see him managing another club.

"Am I surprised with the sacking? I don't know. Everything depends on the results and that is the worst part of football.

"When you don't do well, you get punished, and it's more with the coaches. We don't get fired like the coaches do."

Despite their status as runaway leaders in Ligue 1, Ibrahimovic does not believe there is particular pressure for PSG to add the Champions League to their trophy cabinet.

"This is a long-term project which started only three or four years ago," he said.

"The kind of progress we have made during these years is amazing.

"Four years ago, the team did not exist like it does today. In a short time, we have done great things."

Nevertheless, it could be the Sweden captain's final tilt at European glory with PSG as his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old promises "big things will happen" but would not be drawn on whether a move to the Chinese Super League is on his agenda.

"Exciting, isn't it? What will happen? Let's see what the future has in store for me; day by day, big things will happen," he added.

"You never know [about China]. I still have three months to go."