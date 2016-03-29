Ibrahimovic drops retirement hint

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has offered a reminder that his next career move could be into retirement.

The enigmatic Sweden international is set to conclude a decorated four-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season, leaving the French capital as a four-time Ligue 1 champion and the club's record goalscorer.

Ibrahimovic has been extensively linked with a host of clubs and this week claimed he is the subject of interest from the Premier League.

But the 34-year-old told TV4 in his homeland that Sweden's Euro 2016 camapaign could prove to be his footballing curtain call.

"Anything could happen next summer. Maybe I'll just retire," Ibrahimovic said.

"Nobody's thought of that possibility. I would prefer to go out at the top."

On Monday, West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan told talkSPORT he would like to sign Ibrahimovic ahead of the club's move to the London Olympic Stadium.