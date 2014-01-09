Ibrahimovic eyeing improvements in 2014

Sweden international Ibrahimovic fired home his first goals of the year against Ligue 2 side Brest in a 5-2 win for PSG, with Thiago Motta and Ezequiel Lavezzi also finding the net in a comfortable victory.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a stellar 2013 as he helped PSG to their first Ligue 1 title in 19 years, while also becoming the first man since 1990 to score 30 league goals in a season in the 2012-13 campaign.

The 32-year-old's treble at Brest saw him move 26 goals for the current season, and the former Milan and Barcelona man is confident of producing further strong performances.

"I hope to improve my game and become even better in 2014," he said.

"As a squad, we want to win all the trophies we're aiming for and make Paris and our fans happy.

"With a hat-trick, I couldn't have started the year in a better way."

PSG will face Montpellier in the next round of the Coupe de France, but the immediate focus for Laurent Blanc's side will be a return to Ligue 1 action, which comes at Ajaccio on Saturday.