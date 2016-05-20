Ibrahimovic farewell no distraction in Coupe de France final - Marquinhos

Marquinhos has dismissed suggestions the imminent departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a distraction for Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Coupe de France final against Marseille.

The Sweden international will play his last game for PSG at the weekend, but Marquinhos is adamant they will be focusing solely on winning yet another title after their Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions successes this season.

"We have not prepared anything special for Zlatan. We have already given him his farewell in our previous game. We have to focus on winning the cup," Marquinhos told a news conference.

"We did not fulfil our objective in the Champions League, so that makes this game even more important. We have prepared well for this match. We know that it is one of the most important games of the season.

"You never get used to winning titles. No team had ever won all four domestic trophies in one season until we did it last season. We all have the right mindset to keep on winning.

"A final is a game in itself. We should not think about the difference in points in Ligue 1."