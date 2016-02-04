Ibrahimovic hails PSG depth as champions make Ligue 1 history

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed the startling strength in depth at Paris Saint-Germain after the champions made history in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The Sweden international scored one and set up another as PSG beat Lorient 3-1 at Parc des Princes to stretch their unbeaten league run to a record 33 matches.

Laurent Blanc chose to start Benjamin Stambouli in midfield, as well as youngsters Hervin Ongenda and Jean-Kevin Augustin, as he watched his side move back to a 24-point lead at the top of the table.

And Ibrahimovic says PSG are fortunate to have a strong squad as they prepare for crucial games this month in their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

"We have a quality squad and no matter who is on the pitch, the quality remains the same," he said afterwards, as quoted by the club's official website.

"We are only interested in winning and we're very happy to have set this new record.

"We are ready for the big games that are coming up this season."

Thiago Silva made his first appearance since January 8 after recovering from a knee injury and he was delighted with the improvement shown by his side in the second half, with Lorient having levelled at 1-1 before the break.

"I'm happy to be back on the pitch, and to get a win," he said.

"Our first half wasn't good, but we were better in the second half and got this win for the new record. It's very important. Now we need to recover because we have a big game against Marseille on Sunday."