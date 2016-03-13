Ibrahimovic hails 'special' PSG title

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists every title has been special to him after his stunning four-goal haul helped Paris Saint-Germain seal a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 crown.

The champions secured the sixth league triumph in their history with eight matches to spare after an astonishing 9-0 win over bottom club Troyes on Sunday, with three of the Sweden striker's four goals coming in under 10 second-half minutes.

Ibrahimovic, 34, has scored 27 times in Ligue 1 this season - more than double any other player in France's top-flight - and he was thrilled to play his part in winning another trophy.

"Every victory has a special taste," he said to Canal+ after the match.

"I am very happy to play with all these fantastic players and for almost four years we have won everything.

"I do not know how long it is going to last, so I took this opportunity. I don't know what else to say."

Ibrahimovic is out of contract with PSG at the end of the season, but club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed a desire to keep him at the club after the Troyes victory.