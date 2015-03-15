Ibrahimovic: I did not mean to insult France

Ibrahimovic was caught on camera by infosport+ after Sunday's game, ranting about the performance of referee Lionel Jaffredo, before adding "don't even deserve PSG to be in this country".

But speaking to L'Equipe later, Ibrahimovic insisted he only meant to criticise the referee and had simply gotten carried away.

"I wanted to say that my comments were directed neither towards France nor towards the French," the Swedish striker said.

"I talked football and nothing else. I lost the game, and I accept it but I do not agree when the referee does not follow the rules. This is not the first time that this happens.

"I was speaking at the height of my anger and everyone knows that at that time, words can exceed thinking. I apologize if anyone felt offended."

When returning to the change rooms at the Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas, after Diego Rolan had struck an 88th-minute winner for Bordeaux, Ibrahimovic let fly at Jaffredo: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

The loss left PSG two points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Lyon, who drew 0-0 at Marseille.