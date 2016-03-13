Ibrahimovic: I expect to leave PSG, unless they replace the Eiffel Tower with me!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he expects to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after firing them to a fourth successive Ligue 1 title.

Ibrahimovic passed 100 league goals for PSG on Sunday, netting four times as Laurent Blanc's men surged to a 9-0 win at rock-bottom Troyes to wrap up the title for another year.

The Sweden striker, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United said to be interested.

And the former Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter and Juventus forward conceded he is unlikely to be playing his football at Parc des Princes next campaign.

He told beIN Sport: "I am happy, I have always had a good relationship with the supporters, with the club – they always took good care of me, I have a great relationship with everybody.

"I am happy, [but] for the moment I am not at PSG next year. I have another one-and-a-half-months [left], I am enjoying staying while I am here, so what happens next year I don't know. But for the moment I am not here."

Although Ibrahimovic does not think he will be remaining at PSG, he joked he would elect to stay at the club if they honour him by altering the city's most iconic landmark.

He added: "I don't believe they can change the Eiffel [Tower] for my statue - even the people behind this club - but if they can, I will stay here, I promise you!"

Ibrahimovic has netted 27 Ligue 1 goals in 2015-16 - more than double any other player in the French top-flight.