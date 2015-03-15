Ibrahimovic launches foul-mouthed rant

The Sweden international scored both of PSG's goals at Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas, but, having equalised for a second time with five minutes to go, Diego Rolan won it for the hosts three minutes later.

As he walked through the mixed media zone after the match, Ibrahimovic appeared to take a verbal swipe at referee Lionel Jaffredo.

"[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you," he said.

The tirade could land Ibrahimovic in hot water with the French Football Federation, who may take a dim view of the incident.

Ibrahimovic is already facing a suspension in the UEFA Champions League after his red card against Chelsea on Wednesday, after which he branded the opposition players "babies" for their reaction to his challenge on Oscar that saw him dismissed.