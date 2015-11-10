Ibrahimovic: My body is like a car - the more it is used, the better it works

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels he is far from finished in football despite having turned 34 last month.

The experienced Paris Saint-Germain striker has again been prolific in 2015-16, scoring nine goals in eight Ligue 1 appearances after netting 30 times in all competitions last year.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the season and his next move has attracted much speculation, but the Sweden international insists age is not affecting his thoughts.

"My body is like a car: the more it is worked, the better it functions," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"My age is not telling me to stop. Anything can happen - I feel good and I am playing well. We will see what things are like a month or six months from now.

"I am in shape and I will continue to play until I feel I can contribute. For now football remains the most important thing to me and I will make my decision while thinking like a footballer.

"I feel like I have been part of this project [at PSG] since the beginning. Everything is easier for whoever arrives now.

"With all due respect to the club, I arrived when things did not work well. We have now built a great team.

"A move to USA? Everything interests me, but there must be a project on the other side. I have my ideas and I know what I want, but it takes two to make a deal."

Ibrahimovic also confirmed he received a concrete offer from former club AC Milan in the close-season and thanked them for that interest, even though he opted to stay in Paris.

He continued: "Last summer there was a great offer from Milan. If I had said yes, a deal would have been completed.

"However, we did not reach that point as it was not what I wanted. But I am grateful to Milan - they are the best club I have ever played for, and I have played for a lot of important teams.

"Nobody compares to them in terms of how they work or how they are organised and we had a fantastic side. San Siro, the city, the people, the language: I have great memories.

"I have always said Italy is my second home as I have always been happy there. If it had been up to me I would have never left."