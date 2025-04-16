Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, as he commits his future to professional football.

Though he's out of contract in the summer and now 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong in the Middle East and harbours dreams of lifting the 2026 World Cup next year. With 96 goals in 105 games for Al Nassr in all competitions since arriving in January 2023, the Portuguese forward has certainly ensured the spotlight has been on Saudi Arabia as well.

He's still seeking a Saudi Pro League title or Asian Champions League crown to add to his medal collection, while the 1,000-goal mark is on the horizon but might require a couple of years yet. Fortunately for him, Marca is reporting that Ronaldo is set to sign a new deal with Al Nassr, providing him with the time to do so.

How much Cristiano Ronaldo will earn with Al Nassr contract extension

Ronaldo is still enjoying himself in Saudi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests that Ronaldo made clear his intentions to continue at Al Nassr in January, with other details having been ironed out in the intervening period as an announcement on a new two-year deal is now imminent.

His previous deal saw him earn a reported £167.9m-per-year, with various commercial and sponsorship deals contributing to around half that figure. By current conversion rates, that works out at £173m-per-year.

Ronaldo with his Al Nassr team-mates (Image credit: Getty Images)

And he's set to extend for roughly the same figure, with Al Nassr rewarding his contribution to the club with more security over his future. Marca claim his wage will be £342,654,000 over the two-year period.

When breaking that figure down, it means Ronaldo will earn a staggering £14,277,250 every month, or £3,294,750 each week.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Comparatively, Kylian Mbappe gets roughly a third of that at Real Madrid, while Lionel Messi is paid just over £300,000-per-week at Inter Miami - though he does also receive a cut of MLS' Apple TV deal.

Ronaldo is scoring plenty (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's not surprising that Ronaldo is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a new contract with Al Nassr, despite it taking him past his 42nd birthday.

It'll be interesting whether he'll manage to perform well enough to keep his place in the team week-after-week, however, while his focus on the World Cup might limit his gametime somewhat, too.