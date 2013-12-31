Ibrahimovic: Real friendly good preparation

PSG face Real, who are managed by their former coach Carlo Ancelotti, in Doha on Thursday as the defending Ligue 1 champions prepare to return to competitive action.

Laurent Blanc's men face Brest in the Coupe de France on January 5 before taking on Ajaccio in the league on January 11.

The French capital club are three points ahead of Monaco in their quest to retain the title, and Ibrahimovic is hoping to start 2014 with a win as PSG eye further glory in both domestic and European competition.

"It is a big match between two great teams," the Swede, who has scored 23 goals for PSG in all competitions this season, said.

"It's a great contest here in Doha and I hope it will help us prepare for 2014. Obviously we will be hoping to win this match."