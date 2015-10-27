Ibrahimovic takes swipe at critics

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested criticisms of his recent performances in the French media do not affect him because he cannot understand the language.

The 34-year-old has come under fire for a series of lethargic displays - coach Laurent Blanc called on him to improve after a disappointing showing in the 0-0 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League last week - but was on target, and provided an assist for Edinson Cavani, in the 4-1 triumph over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

After being replaced by Lucas Moura in the 70th minute, the Swede stuck his tongue out in a defiant gesture to television cameras.

Ibrahimovic then took his response a stage further in the mixed zone following the game, with a sarcastic comment to media.

"It's good to win after the defeat against Real Madrid. We didn't lose? But it looked that way," he commented.

After being asked to respond to the critics, Ibrahimovic replied: "The problem is that I do not understand French, so I do not give them any importance."

Victory over Saint-Etienne sent PSG seven points clear at the top of Ligue 1, with their next fixture away at Rennes on Friday.