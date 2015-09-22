Ibrahimovic talent surprises Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria has been "very surprised" by how good team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic is.

Di Maria joined the Ligue 1 champions in August, completing a £44million move from Manchester United.

While the Argentina international has made a decent start to life at the Parc des Princes despite injury, Ibrahimovic is yet to score for his club this season.

But Di Maria said the Swede's talent was undoubtable and he had been stunned by the 33-year-old's ability.

"I have played with Leo [Lionel Messi], Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Wayne] Rooney, and now I have the chance to play with Ibra," he told UEFA.com.

"I'd never realised how good he is, all the moves he has, despite him being so tall. I was very surprised, honestly, from the day I arrived.

"So hopefully we'll get along well, because I think he has a lot of quality and a lot to bring to this team."

Awaiting Di Maria and Ibrahimovic in November is a trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Asked about taking on his former club, Di Maria said there would be no celebrations if he scored at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"When I knew I would be moving to Paris, I said to my wife that I was sure we would draw Real Madrid," he said.

"I don't know how the people there will welcome me, but we won the Decima and many other titles together, and in my last match – against Atletico Madrid – the fans gave me a standing ovation when they knew I was leaving to go to Manchester.

"I think it will be really nice to return to the Bernabeu. If I score, I won't celebrate. Everything I achieved with that club is still in my heart."