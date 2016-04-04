Ibrahimovic threw Gattuso into a bin at Milan, reveals Silva

Trash talk from Gennaro Gattuso saw the feisty Italian thrown into a bin by former AC Milan team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to Thiago Silva.

The trio played together at Milan, helping the club to the 2011 Serie A title, before Ibrahimovic and Silva departed for Paris Saint-Germain the following year, and the latter revealed a funny story about the intimidating Swedish striker.

It takes a brave man, usually an opponent, to get on the bad side of Ibrahimovic, but it was team-mate Gattuso who learned the hard way after poking fun at him during a training session.

"The protagonist of this story is Zlatan Ibrahimovic," Brazil international Silva told Sky Deutschland.

"One day, during a training session, Gattuso spent all morning teasing Zlatan. He was provoking him, and Zlatan took it without apparently saying anything. In fact his revenge would come soon after.

"Rino [Gattuso] and Zlatan met again in the dressing room after training, and Ibra lifted the entire weight of his team-mate, flipped him over and threw him in the bin!

"It was crazy, we all started laughing thinking about Gattuso's face. I swear, I couldn't stop laughing for a week!"

Ibrahimovic has since gone on to guide PSG to four successive Ligue 1 titles, while the retired Gattuso is now coach of Italian third tier outfit Pisa.