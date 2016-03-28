Ibrahimovic tops West Ham targets

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tops a list of West Ham close-season transfer targets, according to co-chairman David Sullivan.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract in the French capital at the end of the current campaign and admitted on Sunday that he knew of interest in him from the Premier League.

West Ham look to be keen participants in the race for the Swedish star's signature, with Sullivan revealing a striker is the priority for West Ham ahead of 2016-17.

"We have a list of about 10 strikers all over Europe, and most of our money will go into signing a striker,” Sullivan told talkSPORT. "That is the plan for next season.

"I'd love Ibrahimovic from PSG, but whether he'd come to us I don't know. I know he's 34 but he's a fantastic player.

"There are a number of top Premier League players we may be bidding for, top goalscorers, but I can't name them. I can't comment on players from other teams.

"The squad we have at West Ham now is the best we've had in six years, by a long, long way.

"We will be adding to that squad in the summer and hopefully we'll be a bit better next year."

Fifth-placed West Ham are just one point adrift of Manchester City in fourth heading into the final eight games of the Premier League season.