Ibrahimovic would shine in the Premier League - Fernandinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has what it takes to be a success in the Premier League from next season, according to Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho.

The Brazil international is set to line up against Ibrahomovic and Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium, with the tie poised at 2-2 following the first-leg at the Parc des Princes.

Ibrahimovic is expected to leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign and has been linked to a host of Premier League clubs, with City's rivals Manchester United the latest to be heavily touted as a possible destination for the 34-year-old on Monday.

Fernandinho, who like Ibrahimovic equalised for his club in last week's initial game, is coming to the end of his third season in England and believes the talismanic Sweden forward would excel in the country's top flight.

"Undoubtedly, he would be a special player at the Premier League if it really happens," he told Omnisport.

"He is a player who has been very victorious in his career - won many titles, won individual awards – and that shows how important he is."

An error from Fernando allowed Ibrahimovic to opportunistically cancel out Kevin De Bruyne's opener in the French capital and atone for City goalkeeper Joe Hart saving his earlier penalty.

Former Shakhtar Donetsk player Fernandinho knows City can ill afford similar slip-ups if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time.

"I am sure, if we want to beat PSG, we have to be very careful with Ibrahimovic because of the little inattention we had with him in the first game," he added.

"He scored a goal and created some chances, so he is a very dangerous player. And as I said, we have to be careful, because he is a player who can decide a match."