Ibrahmovic: Ballon d'Or not important to me

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is among the frontrunners for the prestigious award, alongside the likes of holder Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Franck Ribery.

However, despite having never been given the honour, the Sweden international is not interested in being named the world's best player, insisting he is already aware of his own quality.

"It seems very important for some other players, but for me it is not important," he said.

"I know how I feel about myself and I know what I think about myself, that is most important.

"I don't need a trophy to tell myself that I am the best."

Ibrahimovic marked his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance with a goal in PSG's 2-1 win over Olympiacos on Wednesday, helping the French champions reach the knockout stage of the competition.

The 32-year-old is expecting tougher fixtures in the next stage, with PSG aiming to go further than their quarter-final appearance last season.

"We have one more game to play but it becomes different because we have already qualified," he said.

"We will see the draw, whoever we play, the further you come in the tournament the more difficult it is. That is why we train hard to be ready for these games."