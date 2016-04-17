Icardi: Inter proved we are a great side

Mauro Icardi says Saturday's 2-0 victory over Serie A title contenders Napoli shows Inter are moving in the right direction under Roberto Mancini.

Inter dealt a huge blow to Napoli's hopes of challenging Juventus for the Scudetto with victory at San Siro, Icardi opening the scoring after four minutes before setting up Marcelo Brozovic to seal the win just before half-time.

Victory strengthened Inter's grip on a top-four spot with five games to play, and kept them within four points of Roma – who drew 3-3 with Atalanta on Sunday – in the final Champions League place.

"I don't know if it was our best performance of the season, but this is a team that always fights hard," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"In January we went a bit wrong, but Inter proved today we are a great side.

"I think we always played with intensity. There was a spell when we didn't lack intensity as such, but tended to concede goals late on to draw or lose games.

"We all care for each other and want the best for the team. We are doing well and have picked up three very important points."