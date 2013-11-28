ICSS: Global solution needed for match-fixing

With six people in the UK arrested on suspicion of alleged match-fixing in football this week, Chris Eaton, director of sport integrity at the ICSS, has called for a global solution.

The National Crime Agency confirmed the arrests came as part of an operation centring on possible illegal betting activity in football matches and Eaton wants to see a more unified approach to dealing with the problem.

Eaton feels the size of the betting market in Southeast Asia specifically means countries across the world need to work together in order to adequately address the issue.

"Single countries, even joined-up countries, are not enough," he said.

"The fact is that most of the money in this comes from Southeast Asia because of the amount of betting in south east Asia and the significant size of the betting market in that region.

"This affects the European game, it affects the South American game and even the African game to a large extent. This is a totally global problem and, whilst the Australians also use the right approach in terms of organised crime investigation, this has to be done at a global level.

"This is a truly global crime and this underlines the very nature of this insidious match-fixing conspiracy."

The ICSS is a non-profit organisation aimed at improving security, safety and integrity in sport.