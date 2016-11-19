I'd vote for Pique as Barca president - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has backed Spanish defender Gerard Pique's ambitions to become president of LaLiga champions Barcelona.

While Pique cannot see himself following Manchester City boss Guardiola and Luis Enrique into management, the Barca centre-back does want to become president of the Catalan giants, admitting so last month.

The 29-year-old also showed his capabilities by helping Barca agree a big-money commercial deal with Japanese company Rakuten.

Asked about Pique's presidential aspirations, former Barca head coach Guardiola told reporters: "I will vote for him."

Pique - sidelined since spraining his ankle in October - has made seven league appearances this season, scoring twice as Barca prepare to host Malaga on Saturday.