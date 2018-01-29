If you need a striker, I'm the guy - Bolt's message to Beckham and Futbol Miami

Usain Bolt has turned to David Beckham to help fulfil his footballing ambitions after the ex-Manchester United star secured a Major League Soccer franchise for Miami.

Jamaican sprinting great Bolt retired from the track after last year's World Championships and has regularly joked that he should turn his hand to football.

An enthusiastic United fan, Bolt has jokingly asked the Old Trafford club for a chance to impress on a number of occasions, while he intends to take up a trial offer from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in March.

The 31-year-old eight-time Olympic gold medallist and 100m and 200m world record holder trained with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday, and he also featured in a pre-recorded video of all-star endorsements for Futbol Miami.

Beckham headed the ownership group for the MLS expansion side and, while famous sporting names such as Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Wladimir Klitschko and Neymar simply had encouraging words, Bolt appeared with an ulterior motive.

"On a serious note, though, if you need a striker, I'm the guy," he said. "If you need goals, I'm the guy. I got you."

Some special friends share their well-wishes for Major League Soccer's newest franchise. January 29, 2018

Beckham certainly does not seem to be short of friends in his new venture, with rap star Jay-Z referring to him as "DB" as he offered support to the former England captain.

Will Smith, who famously had a global hit with his single 'Miami' said: "Welcome to Miami. You know, if you need anything just let me know. That's kinda my town."

Futbol Miami's debut season in the MLS has not been officially confirmed but Beckham is targeting the 2020 campaign.

It certainly gives Bolt plenty of time to get into shape.